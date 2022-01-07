New photos released of missing Eastbourne man due to moustache confusion
Police have released two new photos of a man missing from Eastbourne because it is unknown if he has a moustache.
Now police have brought out two new photos of Paul, one with a moustache and one without. A police spokesperson said, “He is known to have had the moustache in May last year but it is not yet clear whether he is still wearing it.”
Paul is described by police as white, 6’6”, with greying hair but balding.
The spokesperson said, “There is continued major concern for his welfare, and enquiries are ongoing.”
If you have seen Paul please call 999 quoting serial 291 of 05/01.