New photos released of missing Eastbourne man due to moustache confusion

Police have released two new photos of a man missing from Eastbourne because it is unknown if he has a moustache.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:09 pm

Paul Beddoe, 61, went missing from his Eastbourne home on Tuesday (January 4).

Now police have brought out two new photos of Paul, one with a moustache and one without. A police spokesperson said, “He is known to have had the moustache in May last year but it is not yet clear whether he is still wearing it.”

Paul is described by police as white, 6’6”, with greying hair but balding.

Missing Paul Beddoe from Eastbourne. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-220701-125655001

The spokesperson said, “There is continued major concern for his welfare, and enquiries are ongoing.”

If you have seen Paul please call 999 quoting serial 291 of 05/01.

