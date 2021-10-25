New gym and studios for Eastbourne Sports Park

How the new gym/studios will look at Eastbourne Sports Park. SUS-211025-141251001

Eastbourne Borough Council, Wave Leisure Trust, and East Sussex College Partnership have welcomed Technogym Gym and group training studios – opening on November 6.

Technogym caters to a range of people – from those looking to return to exercise, as well as those who’ve never been active and want to make a change.

Eastbourne Sports Park facilities include the athletics track, 3G all-weather pitch, grass pitches, indoor tennis and sports centre.

How the new gym/studios will look at Eastbourne Sports Park. SUS-211025-141231001

As well as these new additions, it will be working closely with GP surgeries and health service referral teams to offer appropriate physical, mental and/or emotional support for those in rehabilitation.

Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Leisure Trust, said, “We are delighted to bring these new facilities to Eastbourne Sports Park. By working in partnership with Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex College we’re able to bring the latest state of the art gym and group training equipment to the Eastbourne community.

“We are acutely aware of the physical, mental and emotional health challenges our communities have faced over the past 20 months and as such we want to make this new facility accessible to a broad range of community user.

“We want our customers to feel encouraged to explore traditional and new types of exercise to support active lifestyles which, as we all know is fundamentally key for maintaining healthy communities moving forward. Customers will be encouraged to be curious, to have fun, try new things and in doing so embrace active living.”

How the new gym/studios will look at Eastbourne Sports Park. SUS-211025-141241001

Councillor David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “The gym and studio space are a welcome new addition to the existing facilities at the Eastbourne Sports Park.

“Our physical health and mental wellbeing are so important, especially through these challenging covid times. This is a great new offer to the people of Eastbourne and further afield.”

Rebecca Conroy, CEO at East Sussex College, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Wave Leisure on this fantastic new facility that will really revolutionise our student’s experiences, career aspirations and work readiness.

“This partnership is truly unique in that our students will learn within a real working environment, integrated into the Wave Leisure team and one that we are so excited to develop moving forward.

“The next stage of this development is looking at working together to adapt and develop our curriculum to ensure it provides the skills needed for a career in health, sports science and fitness.”

The new gym and group training studios are expected to open on November 6.