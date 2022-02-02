New gift voucher scheme launched in Eastbourne

Visit Eastbourne is running the scheme in partnership with the Eastbourne Hospitality Association.

As well as promoting all that the town has to offer, the vouchers should be an additional revenue opportunity for local businesses, encouraging tourists and stimulating the economy.

The Visit Eastbourne gift voucher shop is a way to target a new audience, with an average of 240,000 page views per month on VisitEastbourne.com, said a spokesperson.

Visit Eastbourne is launching a new gift voucher system to VisitEastbourne.com, in partnership with the Eastbourne Hospitality Association. SUS-220202-120238001

The new gift voucher button will be displayed on every page creating thousands of opportunities for gift vouchers to be discovered by users planning a trip or activities in Eastbourne each month.