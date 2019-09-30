New free Pétanque court opens on Eastbourne seafront

A new Pétanque court has opened at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour.

The Waterfront unveiled the new court earlier this month, replacing the children’s urban beach which had been there over the summer.

The new Petanque Court at Sovereign Harbour

A free-to-use winter time activity, open seven days a week from 9am-6pm, Petanque sets are available for full use and hire from 4 Seasons Brasserie with a £5 deposit.

It comes as part of the Waterfront 2019 events programme, which will see the marina become a hive of activity this autumn and winter as events will run right through until December.

This includes:

• Rock Up Weekend (October 26 – 27)

A challenging 7.5m outdoor climbing wall is a chance for all ages and abilities to experience the fun and adrenaline that climbing has to offer. A great half term activity for children – all climbing equipment provided on the day.

• Sovereign Shines (December 13)

Now in its fourth year, Sovereign Shines 2019 marks the beginning of the Christmas festivities. Join an evening of family fun from 4pm featuring local school choirs, live reindeer and an array of Christmas market stalls selling local produce and beautiful gifts.