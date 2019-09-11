New Eastbourne sports bar appeals for sports memorabilia

The owners of a new restaurant and sports bar due to open in The Beacon next month are appealing to local people for sports memorabilia.

Mark Taylor, who will run Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar on the first floor of the shopping centre’s new extension, is calling for people to get in touch with their old and new items.

He said, “We’re keen to hear from anyone who has sports memorabilia, both old and new, that we could display in the bar.

“Sometimes it’s amazing what people have in their homes that they might be keen to see on display for others to share. Please get in touch if you think you have something that might be of interest!”

The bar, which will be found next to the escalator to Cineworld, is currently being fitted out and is due to open in October.

It will feature at least 10 TV screens showing three different sports channels at one time.

There will be seating for around 100 and the menu will include steaks, ribs, burgers and a variety of drinks – including cocktails.

It is the latest venture for well-known Eastbourne couple Colin and Sharon Taylor who run the popular restaurant Shades in The Beacon.

Anyone with sports memorabilia who would like to get in touch with Mark should email mark_c_taylor@hotmail.co.uk

