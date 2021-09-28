New ‘dessert house’ to open in Eastbourne
A new ‘dessert house’ is preparing to open in Eastbourne town centre.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:44 am
Kaspa’s is setting up in Grove Road to open its doors on a date yet to be confirmed by the chain.
The chain of ‘dessert houses’ has branches across the UK including in Brighton, Hastings, Horsham, Worthing and even Pakistan.
Kaspa’s sells hot and cold desserts including ice creams, waffles, crepes and milkshakes.
On their website it says, “Our emphasis is on high quality desserts, good customer service and an overall amazing dining experience for our customers.”