New ‘dessert house’ to open in Eastbourne

A new ‘dessert house’ is preparing to open in Eastbourne town centre.

Kaspa’s is setting up in Grove Road to open its doors on a date yet to be confirmed by the chain.

The chain of ‘dessert houses’ has branches across the UK including in Brighton, Hastings, Horsham, Worthing and even Pakistan.

Kaspa's in Grove Road, Eastbourne SUS-210928-111242001

Kaspa’s sells hot and cold desserts including ice creams, waffles, crepes and milkshakes.