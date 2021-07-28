New cooks delight Eastbourne Mayor with ‘tasty lunch’

Eastbourne-based Community Stuff is running an eight-week course, ‘time to cook’, which teaches basic cookery, safe food storage, avoiding food wastage and has been designed to complement the nonprofit organisation’s cook book Beyond the Foodbank.

East Sussex Recovery Alliance (ESRA) was part of the first group to finish the programme, while also gaining their Food Safety Level Two qualification online.

To celebrate completing the course, the group invited Councillor Pat Rodohan and his wife Barbara to sample their cooking, along with ESRA staff and their families.

The Mayor (back, far right) and Mayoress (back, far left) with 'Time to Cook.' SUS-210728-105547001

The Mayor said, “This was a lovely event and we really enjoyed the tasty lunch, as well as meeting the students and teachers.

“The book Beyond the Foodbank is a wonderful introduction to food ingredients and cooking, and perfect for anyone learning to cook, setting up home or off to university.”