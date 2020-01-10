New community space to open in Eastbourne’s Beacon centre

A new community space will officially launch in The Beacon this weekend offering local people, community groups, businesses and organisations a dedicated area to connect and come together.

The former Jessops unit in the Beacon has been transformed into The Hut, taking inspiration from the Centre’s seaside location, and will open on Saturday, encouraging visitors to ‘escape, unwind and discover’ in its relaxing ambience, enjoy the books and games provided or simply enjoy a peaceful moment.

The opening of the brand-new space will be alongside the Centre’s first campaign for 2020 – New Decade, New You – that will feature a range of activities from January 11 until the end of the month.

Local groups will be in The Hut on Saturday January 11 and Saturday January 18 holding different workshops and presentations for shoppers.

These can be booked in advance online by visiting thebeaconeastbourne.com.

For anyone wanting to get their 2020 off to a lucky start, there will be a special Resolution Wall in the Centre. If you write down and share your new decade resolution, you could be in with a chance of winning a £50 gift card.

Then on Blue Monday, January 20, officially the saddest day of the year, The Beacon Blue Busters will be spreading some joy in the mall with random acts of kindness to lift the mood of customers.

There will be a weekend of activity on January 25 and 26 with live Q & As, demonstrations and talks from local community groups on a stage outside River Island with topics that will include mindfulness, nutritional advice and decluttering for the New Year. Shoppers who take part in three activities will be given a New Decade, New You journal.

Bill Plumridge, centre manager of The Beacon, said, “We thought it would be a great idea to use one of our units as a free space for our customers to escape and unwind and we hope that local people will be able to enjoy The Hut in a variety of different ways.

“The idea of The Hut is to position the Centre at the heart of the community. We will be using the space for some of our own community events and are liaising with local groups and charities who may like to use it for their own initiatives.

“There will be times when the space is available as a seating area for visitors and shoppers who need some quiet time in our ever increasingly busy world.”

Local groups are invited to host meetings, workshops, activities, training days and more, which can be booked free of charge through The Beacon website.