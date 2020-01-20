New cafe and bar opens in Eastbourne

A new cafe and bar has opened up in Eastbourne.

Devonshire Park kick started the new year by opening its doors to the brand new DQ Terrace Bar & Cafe on Wednesday in the new facilities of the Welcome Building.

Overlooking the grass tennis courts of Devonshire Park, the new café will be offering all day brunch, lunches, homemade cakes, smoothies and a licenced bar, as well as providing 180 degree views of the historic grass courts from its terrace.

The latest opening from the Devonshire Quarter redevelopment project will be serving up a wide vegan-friendly and gluten free menu, as well as supporting the environment with plastic free cups, glasses and straws, all while running on renewable energy from the complex’s 46-strong solar panels.

The indoor and outdoor venue has 152 seats.

Eastbourne council’s lead member for tourism and enterprise Margaret Bannister said, “With thousands of visitors attending our theatre shows and conferences each week, we’re really excited to be offering the perfect place to relax and enjoy excellent coffee made by barista-trained staff, a tasty lunch or chilled glass of wine, all the while showcasing the stunning views across Devonshire Park.

“We have put a lot of thought into the menu and most of our dishes have not just one but a variety of vegan and gluten free options, making this the perfect place for friends to meet with a wide range of diets.”

As well as a licenced bar menu, the café offers a wide range of coffees, teas, nutritious smoothies and even flavoured hot chocolates.

The DQ Terrace Bar and Cafe is run by Devonshire Park Catering and currently open daily from 10am-5pm, with extended opening hours for Congress Theatre shows and the summer season.

For more information visit www.VisitEastbourne.com/DQ-cafe