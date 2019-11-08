New 24-hour gym set to open in Eastbourne

A new 24/7 gym is set to open in Eastbourne.

Snap Fitness will be opening its doors in January 2020 – just in time for those New Year’s Resolutions.

An artist's impression of how Snap Fitness will look

The premier fitness franchise, which has 2,000 clubs worldwide and 65 across the UK, will be found at the newly-renovated £65 million extension to Langney Shopping Centre.

Isaac Buchanan, CEO of Snap Fitness UK & Ireland, said, “We’re excited to be opening a new site here in Eastbourne and to have the town as part of the growing Snap Fitness UK family

“Our members enjoy the ease of having 24/7 access to world class equipment all with a community feel. January is the perfect time to kick start your fitness plan, so if you’re new to the gym or its been a while since you’ve worked out, we can help get you started on your fitness journey.

“Even if you’re an experienced gym goer, our top-class personal trainers and variety in equipment will help keep your workouts fresh. We are passionate about making Snap Fitness Eastbourne a happy and healthy place for all members young and old, at all levels of experience.”

The 5,450sqm facility will offer users the latest equipment from Matrix Fitness including:

• A large range of cardio machines

• A ‘boutique’ functional training area complete with a sled track, battle ropes, core bags, plyo boxes and more

• A large free weights area with dumbbells ranging from 2kg to 50kg

The club will also offer a wide range of group exercise classes focusing on both cardio and weights. There will also be private changing facilities complete with individual showers for members to use.

Memberships will be available on a rolling contract, and will include group fitness classes and access to the premises 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The opening will create more than 10 new jobs in the local area.

