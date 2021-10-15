National home furnishings company opens ‘new look’ store in Eastbourne

Dunelm confirmed the refurbished store opened today (Friday, October 15) in their Marshall Road location.

The store opened at 8am, exclusively for members of the Dunelm Eastbourne Community Support Facebook group, with the first 20 members receiving an exclusive goody bag.

The first 50 customers through the doors after the 9am general opening also received a gift voucher to spend in-store.

Dunelm in Eastbourne back in 2013

A spokesperson from the store said there were also golden tickets placed around the shop with exclusive vouchers for customers to find.

The spokesperson said the store has doubled in size with a mezzanine to showcase products.

The Dunelm spokesperson said, “There will also be a few new departments, including ‘decorate and co-ordinate’ – the one-stop-shop for all your decorating needs, including Dunelm’s own brand of paints.”

There is also a haberdashery ‘make and mend’ and a new-concept ‘made-to-measure’ department, which is full of fabrics and shutters.