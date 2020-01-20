Mystery solved surrounding new cubes in Eastbourne town centre

The mystery surrounding new cubes spotted in Eastbourne town centre has been solved.

The cubes, which are grey, can be seen in the pedestrianised section of Terminus Road – but the reason why they are there had not been explained.

cof SUS-200120-155221001

East Sussex County Council told the Herald the cubes are in place to guide vehicles through Terminus Road towards Cornfield Road – and they can also be used as seats.

A county council spokeswoman said, “As part of the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme cubes have been installed in Terminus Road to guide vehicles towards Cornfield Road.

“Previously, planters and bollards were in place to define the carriageway through Bankers’ Corner.

“The cubes, which were specifically requested by the town centre steering group and are removable, are concentrated in the centre of a short section of Terminus Road used by vehicles. Their positioning leaves clear areas either side of the road for pedestrians.

“As with every element of the scheme, we will be monitoring the situation. When work on the improvement scheme is complete, we will be carrying out a full safety and access audit and will address any issues raised.”

A spokesman for the company carrying out the works, Mildren Construction, said, “The whole area has been constructed with granite paving and will contain a number of removable bollards which can be used as seating.”

Read this: Long delays loom for Eastbourne motorists

Read this: Blueprint unveiled for ESK site