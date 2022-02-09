Music festival promoting eco living to take place in Eastbourne

Scheduled for July 29-31, the event will highlight the awareness of eco living, going green and the benefits of renewable energy. Tickets range from £8 to £26, with some of the events being free to attend.

Across the festivals various locations will be climate exhibitors, market traders, street food vendors and leading car manufacturers all making visitors aware of what simple changes can now be made.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said, “We are delighted to be welcoming the brand new E-Festival to Eastbourne this summer.

“This event is a great way for us all to discover the small changes we can make to our daily lives to have a positive impact on climate change, learn more about the benefits of eco living and also supports Eastbourne Borough Council’s pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“With a fantastic line up of entertainment on offer across the weekend, we encourage all residents and visitors attending the festival to embrace the eco theme and reduce their carbon emissions when travelling to the event by opting to travel by public transport, walking or cycling, or car sharing with friends.”

Details of the festival have been released, with the main areas of the event in more detail

One will be in Princes Park, where car manufacturers will be showcasing their latest in electric and clean energy vehicles. Climate exhibitors and traders will also be attending with the latest in home energy, renewable energy, clean living, and advice on how to lower the carbon footprint.

E-Festival will also be at Western Lawns. The seafront location will have artists such as Eastbourne’s own Toploader, the Symphonic Ibiza Orchestra and Craig Charles ‘Funk & Soul Show’ performing. Tickets will be required for entry to this area.

Wish Tower will have a large street food village serving a variety of vegan and plant based food.