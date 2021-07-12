Music and fun a much needed, Covid-safe boost for Hailsham

Hailsham Live! provided a much needed, Covid-safe boost for the people of the town. Acts included tributes Almost P!NK, Back For Good (Gary Barlow) and Britains’s Got Talent finalist, ventriloquist Steve Hewlett.

There was also fairgrounds rides, a bar, and a range of stalls from various charities.

The event was opened by Eastbourne’s Pentacle Drummers.

Organiser Paul Gibson said: “We are delighted with the attendance and feedback from the visitors and look forward to Hailsham Live 2022.”

Pictures by JTP53 Photography.

1. Almost P!NK. Picture by JTP53 Photography

2. Audience at Hailsham Live. Picture by JTP53 Photography

3. Audience at Hailsham Live. Picture by JTP53 Photography

4. Back For Good Gary Barlow tribute. Picture by JTP53 Photography