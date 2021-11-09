MP addresses ‘serious danger’ to Hailsham primary school pupils

The MP visited Hellingly Primary School in North Street to discuss the problems.

The primary school is located at the end of a narrow country road leading to the village, according to the MP.

According to Ms Ghani, the traffic congestion outside the school, coupled with increased use of the road by heavy goods vehicles, is ‘particularly worrying’ at drop off and collection times, while posing a ‘serious danger’ to pupils.

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani (right) with head of Hellingly Primary School Mrs Michelle McKay SUS-210911-163216001

Ms Ghani said she was contacted by the school leadership about the matter and visited the site to gain a better understanding of the problem.

The MP said, “Hellingly Primary is a fantastic school that has been serving local communities for a long time.

“I appreciate the traffic issues they are facing, and I will support them in getting this situation resolved or at the very least improved.