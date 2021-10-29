Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following Pevensey collision

Police said they were called to Wartling Road at around 2.10pm to reports of a collision.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The motorcyclist was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a serious condition.

Police in Wartling Road, Pevensey. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211028-174400001

An Air Ambulance spokesperson said, “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex attended a male patient involved in a road traffic collision in Pevensey.

“Our crew arrived on scene at 2.32pm where they helped treat the patient who was taken to hospital by air.”