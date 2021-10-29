Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following Pevensey collision
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ after a single-vehicle collision in Pevensey yesterday (Thursday, October 28).
Police said they were called to Wartling Road at around 2.10pm to reports of a collision.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The motorcyclist was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a serious condition.
“The road was closed temporarily to allow emergency services to respond to the collision, and for the vehicle to be recovered.”
An Air Ambulance spokesperson said, “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex attended a male patient involved in a road traffic collision in Pevensey.
“Our crew arrived on scene at 2.32pm where they helped treat the patient who was taken to hospital by air.”
Anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Spell.