More than £1,600 issued in fly-tipping fines in Eastbourne

Fly-tipping fines in Eastbourne

These fines are announced as it was revealed the number of fly-tipping incidents increased from 194 in the first quarter of 2021/2 to 219 in the second quarter.

The council confirmed the Devonshire ward, which includes many town centre retailers, was the hotspot for fly-tipping during the second quarter.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, cabinet member for Place Services and Special Projects, said, “Fly-tipping is a blight on our environment and we continue in our vigilance to investigate these incidents and punish those responsible either with fines, or where appropriate, prosecution.

“We have zero tolerance for this anti-social behaviour and any resident or business found dumping items illegally will be brought to book.”