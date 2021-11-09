More than 900 people in Eastbourne left without power for two hours
More than 900 people were without power for almost two hours in Eastbourne on Saturday, November 6.
A fault in the network caused a power outage in parts of Terminus Road and Grove Road, affecting 917 people according to a UK Power Networks spokesperson.
The spokesperson said engineers were sent to the scene after residents reported the outage at 1.23pm, with full power not being restored until 3.13pm.
Niamh Arnett, a spokesperson for UK Power Networks, said, “Engineers worked as quickly as possible to restore electricity supplies to 917 customers in Eastbourne after a fault on the network at 1.23pm on Saturday.
“The team rerouted power supplies to 494 customers by 2.34pm and supplies to the remaining 423 customers were restored by 3.13pm.
"Engineers checked the network and no permanent fault was found so as a precaution, they are monitoring the circuit before returning it to service.
“We understand how difficult it is being without power and would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”