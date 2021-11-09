More than 900 people in Eastbourne left without power for two hours

A fault in the network caused a power outage in parts of Terminus Road and Grove Road, affecting 917 people according to a UK Power Networks spokesperson.

The spokesperson said engineers were sent to the scene after residents reported the outage at 1.23pm, with full power not being restored until 3.13pm.

Niamh Arnett, a spokesperson for UK Power Networks, said, “Engineers worked as quickly as possible to restore electricity supplies to 917 customers in Eastbourne after a fault on the network at 1.23pm on Saturday.

Power outage in Eastbourne. Residents of Grove Road and Terminus Road left without power for 2 hours on Saturday, November 6 SUS-210911-130249001

“The team rerouted power supplies to 494 customers by 2.34pm and supplies to the remaining 423 customers were restored by 3.13pm.

"Engineers checked the network and no permanent fault was found so as a precaution, they are monitoring the circuit before returning it to service.