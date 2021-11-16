More than 40 people gather near Hailsham for Remembrance Sunday horse ride

After the memorial service in Hailsham, a number of ex-military service personnel joined around 46 horses/ponies for the Remembrance Ride.

The group met up at Waldron and finished up at The Six Bells pub in Chiddingly.

Organised by residents Emily Gingell and Lisa Wright, the group was made up of members of the Southdown and Eridge Hunt.

Emily and Lisa hold a meet once a month for children who wish to take part in the Southdown and Eridge Mini hunt.

Emily said, “We chose to hold the ride on Remembrance Sunday as it’s a way to gather with friends, family, ponies and a great country pub, whilst remembering the fallen.

“The day went brilliantly, we held a minute of silence with the children to remember the fallen before we set off on our ride, there was a great atmosphere and we were very welcomed throughout Chiddingly Village and The Six Bells pub.”

Proprietor of The Six Bells Richard Newman said, “This truly is a fitting way to honour our military and remember those who gave their lives for our country and those who are still serving in our proper country pub.

“Steve Keogh, ex-Royal Navy Officer and one of our regulars, also managed to bring his horse Jackson along to meet the other horses/ponies with medals. A very special day in the country pub today.”

Steve said, “It’s pretty much unheard of seeing such a spectacle with all of the time and effort everybody took to prepare their riding equipment and horses/ponies for this event. There’s something very British about horses at a country pub that brings together families, friends and the local community.

“It was such a rare sight to see so many families and friends all riding together, with dads all meeting their families at The Six Bells.”

Speaking about his relationship with Jackson Steve said, “He provides me a respite out of business, grounds me and makes me realise the simple things in life are important.

“I was extremely proud to be able to meet all of the families with Jackson and to answer all the questions about Remembrance Day and what it means. It was a very special day yesterday and I am very proud to have been able to join them.”