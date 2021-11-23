More than 20 arrests made in Eastbourne for offences including racially aggravated harassment, assault and drink driving

Police said arrests were also made for ABH and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Of these arrests, five were for the offences of either driving whilst unfit through alcohol or drugs.

“Not only can driving under the influence of drink or drugs be extremely dangerous and affect your driving; alcohol and drug-drivers put theirs and other people’s lives at risk.”

Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

Those found to be over the drink-drive limit or drinking will impaired by drugs could receive a criminal record, a maximum penalty of six months in prison, an unlimited fine and an automatic driving ban of at least one year.

The spokesperson added, “If you suspect someone is drink or drug-driving regularly, report it to us online or to 101.