Eastbourne Model Village was built by Benjamin White and was a tourist attraction at the Redoubt Fortress from 1954 to 1975. SUS-220802-101121001

More postcard memories of Eastbourne’s historic model village

Eastbourne’s model village was a tourist draw to the town between 1954 and 1975, and these beautiful postcards show the degree of work which went into the enterprise.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:45 am

The model village, at the Redoubt Fortress, was built and nurtured by master craftsman Benjamin White.

Grandson Paul White kindly sent in these postcards, which includes intricately put together buildings such as Fountains Abbey, The Manor House, Eastbourne College, the Copper Kettle cafe and the amusingly named estate agents, valuers and auctioneers,D’eathwatch, Fiddlepenny and Watnoe-Bidd.

The attraction, which grew and evolved throughout its lifetime, closed in 1975 when its creator passed away.

More pictures of the attraction: 17 pictures of Eastbourne’s historic model village

And another memory from 1965: Eastbourne storm of 1965 hit seafront and model village

