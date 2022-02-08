More postcard memories of Eastbourne’s historic model village

The model village, at the Redoubt Fortress, was built and nurtured by master craftsman Benjamin White.

Grandson Paul White kindly sent in these postcards, which includes intricately put together buildings such as Fountains Abbey, The Manor House, Eastbourne College, the Copper Kettle cafe and the amusingly named estate agents, valuers and auctioneers,D’eathwatch, Fiddlepenny and Watnoe-Bidd.

The attraction, which grew and evolved throughout its lifetime, closed in 1975 when its creator passed away.

• If you have any old photographs of Eastbourne you would like to share with us, please feel free to send them as JPEGs to [email protected]

More pictures of the attraction: 17 pictures of Eastbourne’s historic model village

And another memory from 1965: Eastbourne storm of 1965 hit seafront and model village

1. Eastbourne Model Village was built by Benjamin White and was a tourist attraction at the Redoubt Fortress from 1954 to 1975. SUS-220802-101111001 Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne Model Village was built by Benjamin White and was a tourist attraction at the Redoubt Fortress from 1954 to 1975. SUS-220802-101131001 Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Model Village was built by Benjamin White and was a tourist attraction at the Redoubt Fortress from 1954 to 1975. SUS-220802-101243001 Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Model Village was built by Benjamin White and was a tourist attraction at the Redoubt Fortress from 1954 to 1975. SUS-220802-101253001 Photo Sales