More electric vehicle charging points to be installed in Wealden

The move hopes to encourage Wealden residents to adopt an electric vehicle as their mode of transport after the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) earlier this month.

The decision to roll out more charging ports was made during Wealden District Council’s Full Council meeting on Wednesday when the authority backed a motion endorsing the government’s Net Zero Strategy, announced in October.

The motion – brought by Councillor Roy Galley – also called on the council to back further pledges made at the COP26 conference in Glasgow on methane emissions, deforestation and reducing the use of coal.

More electric vehicle charging points will be installed across Wealden, according to a council spokesperson. SUS-211126-102446001

Speaking at the council meeting, Councillor Galley said, “In Wealden we are taking a very pro-active line and we have our climate change action plan.

“There’s already large supplies of renewable energy in Wealden. We have adapted our main properties with energy efficiency and solar panels. We are progressing the roll out of solar panels to private homes and businesses and we have a detailed plan for our housing stock.

“In addition, we are about to roll out electric vehicle charging points and we are presently undertaking a significant procurement exercise for the provision of EV charging in our own public car parks.

“We are working with our waste contractor on new vehicles for the fleet which also looks at hydro-treated vegetable oil as a novel solution.