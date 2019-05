A 41-year-old woman who went missing in Eastbourne has been found, police have confirmed.

Valeria Funtez-Vazquez, 41, went missing in the Eastbourne area on Thursday (May 2).

Valeria Funtez-Vazquex has been found

She was found today (May 4), police said.

