Missing Sussex man could be in Eastbourne

Police and friends are worried about the welfare of missing 67-year-old Fred Alcroft from Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis.

Police said Fred has not been seen since Thursday May 30. He is retired and lives alone, and although there is no suggestion of any suspicious circumstances around his disappearance, there is increasing concern for him.

He is described as white, 5'7", of large build, with short brown hair, and may be wearing a grey jacket. He speaks with a Scots accent.

He has spoken of visiting the Eastbourne and Portsmouth areas. He does not have a car and usually travels by train.

Anyone who has seen Fred or has any other information as to where he may be is asked to contact Sussex Police by calling 101 or online quoting serial 502 of 07/06.