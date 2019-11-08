Missing East Sussex man fails to return from New York Marathon trip

A missing man from East Sussex failed to make his return flight following the New York Marathon.

Police are concerned for Christopher Ruane, who they say was due to fly back to his home in Uckfield on Monday (November 4).

Christopher Ruane is missing from his home in Uckfield, East Sussex. Photo provided by Wealden Police

According to Wealden Police, Mr Ruane failed to make his flight and hasn’t been heard from by his family or friends since this date.

Christopher had travelled to take part in the New York Marathon.

He may have visited the suburbs of Queens, Astoria and Midtown Manhattan, police said.

A spokesperson for Wealden Police said, “We would like to hear from anyone who has information and could assist us.”

Contact police on 101 or visit sussex.police.uk