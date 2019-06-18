Military tattoo against backdrop of Herstmonceux Castle will raise money for veterans

A tattoo with a military band and beating retreat will be held against the backdrop of Herstmonceux Castle.

The event will be held on July 7 in aid of the ABF– the Soldiers’ Charity.

It is staging a tattoo at the castle to include an open-air military band concert followed by a beating retreat.

This is a military ceremony dating from the 16th century and will be performed by the Band of The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment (the county infantry regiment) together with the pipes and drums of the London Scottish Regiment.

Gates open at 5.30pm and the performance starts at 7pm.

People are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy as they watch this entertaining spectacle in aid of a the charity.

There will be a licensed bar selling beer and soft drinks courtesy of Harvey’s Brewery, Lewes.

The charity is the national charity of the British Army.

It supports soldiers, veterans, and their families for life when they are in need and has been doing so since 1944.

The charity makes grants to individuals and to a wide range of specialist charities providing support for the Army.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and children aged between four and 17 cost £6. Under fours are free. Earlybird discounts are available.

For more information about the event or to book tickets call 01323 834479 or visit www.herstmonceux-castle.com.