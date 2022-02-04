Pashley Down Infant School, Eastbourne. Reception class 2014. Squirrels Class SUS-141011-081600001

Meet the children who started school in the Eastbourne area in 2014

Did your child start their reception class in the Eastbourne area back in 2014?

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:13 am

If so, there’s a good chance they could be pictured here.

That year the schools in Eastbourne itself were invited to send pictures in, while neighbouring Sussex Express photographer Peter Cripps took pictures of the classes in more outlying areas such as Polegate and Halisham.

Eastbourne schools for that year include Gildredge House, Langney, Motcombe and St Andrew’s. We had a good root through our archive and have included as many as we can.

1.

Gildredge House reception class 2014, Eastbourne. Fox Class SUS-141014-104821001

2.

Gildredge House reception class 2014, Eastbourne. Hedgehog Class SUS-141014-104833001

3.

Moira House Reception Class 2014, Eastbourne. SUS-141014-104905001

4.

Motcombe Community School reception class 2014, Eastbourne. Lobster Class SUS-141014-104918001

