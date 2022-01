If so there’s a good chance they are pictured here in our picture gallery.

We’ve been through our archives and found a good selection of reception school classes from a number of schools in the Eastbourne area.

These were sent in by the schools at the time and include West Rise School, Motcombe School, Polegate School, Bourne School and more.

• Something else you might like: Meet the children who started school in Eastbourne in 2013

1. Polegate Primary School class RH - teacher is Mrs Hadley. SUS-151021-102230001 Photo Sales

2. Polegate Primary School class RP - teacher is Miss Perkins. SUS-151021-102244001 Photo Sales

3. Motcombe School - Elmer Class. SUS-151021-102151001 Photo Sales

4. Motcombe School - Gruffalo Class. SUS-151021-102205001 Photo Sales