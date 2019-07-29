McDonald’s reveals plans to open in Lewes

McDonald’s has revealed plans to open a restaurant in Lewes.

The fast food giant is looking to build a drive-thru in Brooks Lane, in land next to Davey’s Road.

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's will look

In plans submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority, the application says it wants to erect a free-standing McDonald’s with drive-thru, car parking, and associated works opposite the Aldi supermarket.

Previously, plans to open a McDonald’s in the historic county town have been met with opposition by residents.

The planning application is available on the South Downs National Park authority’s planning website under the reference SDNP/19/03583/PRE

