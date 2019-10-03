Mayhem continues after man stabbed near Eastbourne seafront

Mayhem continues near Eastbourne seafront after a man was stabbed earlier today (Thursday).

The Victoria pub in Latimer Road is currently cordoned off, with police officers inside, and a small area behind the Langham Hotel in Cambridge Road was also taped off.

Photo by Dan Jessup

Police said officers were called to Cambridge Road after reports an 18-year-old man had suffered several stab wounds.

Multiple police cars rushed to the scene outside The Victoria pub which also saw ambulances and an air ambulance nearby on the seafront.

A suspect was stopped on Seaside Road at about 5.30pm by police who used their stop and search powers, but was soon released.

Scene of crime officers are on their way, according to reports.

Police said no arrests had been made yet and investigations continue.

The Victoria remains open this evening.

