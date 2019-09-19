Masterchef-style event for Eastbourne’s budding young chefs

Sussex secondary school pupils can use their course work to secure a share of £500 with a Masterchef-style cookery competition.

Children aged six to 19 from across the south-east are event to submit recipe ideas for kitchen contest Young Cooks, with shortlisted finalists being invited to cook their recipes at a live Masterchef-style event.

The winners will share £500 in prize money, and there will be separate primary-school, family, secondary-school and overall winners announced.

Competition organiser Hannah Hawksworth urged children studying food technology at secondary school to submit recipes prepared as part of their course work.

She said, “This is an excellent opportunity for them to develop school projects further.”

The deadline for entries is November 7.

Find out more at www.youngcooks.org.uk.