Mary Poppins and Bert to sing and pose for photographs at Eastbourne Relay for Life

Relay for Life is back at Eastbourne Sports Park this weekend with a family fun day on Saturday (June 1).

A wide range of attractions will be on offer at the event, which will raise money for Cancer Research UK.

There will be pony rides, soft play, face painting, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle and live music from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Children can look forward to a visit from Star Wars characters and there will be a special visit from Mary Poppins and Bert who will sing at 4pm before posing for photographs with fans.

There will be refreshments available throughout the day.