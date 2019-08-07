Marks and Spencer branch chooses Eastbourne dementia group as charity of the year

Staff from Eastbourne’s branch of Marks and Spencer have chosen the Eastbourne Dementia Alliance to be its charity of the year.

The store will run many fundraising activities, so shoppers are asked to keep an eye out for them throughout the year.

Julia Dunkeld, the spokesperson for M&S, said, “Staff are pleased to support the EDAA Charity which helps people living with dementia and / or their carers and family members in Eastbourne and surrounding areas.

“We are looking forward to the EDAA running in-house dementia awareness sessions for staff so they have a better understanding about the condition and can provide a little extra support when a person with dementia comes into store to do their shopping.”

The EDAA works to awareness of dementia and signposts people to information and services, actively encouragiing people to see their GP if they are concerned.

For more information, email hello@eastbournedaa.co.uk or call 01323 385285 and leave a message.