Man jailed after making threats to kill at Eastbourne

A man has been sent to prison after being found guilty of making threats to kill at Eastbourne according to a court document.

James Hutton, 29, of London Road, Mitcham, Surrey, was found guilty of sending threats to kill via a public, electronic communications network. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 20. The offence took place while a community order was in place for an earlier offence of assaulting a police officer. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of ‘the serious nature of the offence, lies and inconsistencies throughout his account and the distress caused’. He was ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

