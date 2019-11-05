Man found dead in Eastbourne tent is named

A man found dead in a tent in Eastbourne town centre has been locally named.

He was Stuart Watson, 45, of no fixed address.

It is believed he was a member of the homeless community.

Emergency services rushed to Hyde Gardens at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon (October 31).

Sadly, there was nothing paramedics could do and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer.

Sussex Police has been approached by this newspaper for further information.

Eastbourne Borough Council said it was “saddened” by the death and “remains steadfast” in its determination to reduce the number of people sleeping on the streets.

