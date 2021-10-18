Man charged with driving offences by Eastbourne Police
A man has been charged by Eastbourne Police with driving offences including failing to stop for officers and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
Sussex Police said they first arrested a man driving a Toyota on Sunday, October 10.
A police spokesperson said, “Darren Fiekert, 51, has been charged with failing to stop for police, driving otherwise in accordance of a licence, driving a vehicle with no insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
“He will be appearing at Hastings Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 10.”