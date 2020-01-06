Man charged in connection with two Eastbourne burglaries

Police have charged a man in connection with two burglaries in Eastbourne town centre.

Lukasz Niewiem, 38, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested in the town on Friday (January 3) and later charged with one count of burglary with intent to steal at a business address in Eastbourne on September 27 and one count of burglary and theft from a house in Eastbourne on December 1, according to police.

Police said he was also charged with handling stolen goods, fraud by false representation, possession of a bladed article in a public place, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

He was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 6).

