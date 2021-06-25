Man charged by police following Eastbourne collision

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police on patrol came across a single-vehicle collision on the Highfield Link Road, Eastbourne, around 4am on Sunday, June 20. The vehicle was unoccupied.

“Officers carried out an extensive search for the driver, supported by use of a drone and the dog unit.

“A man was detained shortly afterwards, and was taken to hospital to be checked over. He was later discharged.

“Ashley Ramtohul, 32, unemployed, of no fixed address, has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.”