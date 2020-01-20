Man banned from Brighton excluded from Eastbourne town centre

A man who was banned from Brighton town centre has now been excluded from parts of Eastbourne.

Tobias Denyer, 38, was served a criminal behaviour order in October 2019, say police, banning him from central Brighton. Sussex Police later received multiple reports of anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne.

Police said the local prevention team worked with partner agencies and Denyer to try to stop his offending but he continued to act in an anti-social manner.

According to police, Denyer was arrested on January 9 for a public order matter which he confessed to and was remanded for court that afternoon. Police said his guilty plea was taken into consideration and an amendment to his existing criminal behaviour order was made.

Police said he is now excluded from the centre of Eastbourne between 9am and 7pm, unless attending a pre-arranged appointment. The exclusion zone stretches from Cavendish Place to Seaside Road.

PC Scott Franklin–Lester of the Eastbourne prevention team said, “We tried to engage with Mr Denyer but he would not accept our advice or help, we received complaints about him daily and we had to act to protect the public.

“In agreement with outreach services and Mr Denyer’s defence team a list of conditions were drawn up which will limit the anti-social behaviour he had previously displayed.

“An exclusion zone was agreed during the peak times in the town centre. Measures were put in place to ensure he can access essential services and facilities without having a negative effect on others. Mr Denyer has now found accommodation and we are hoping that he can re-build his life.”

