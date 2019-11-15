Make dedication to a missed loved one at Rotary Tree of Light in Eastbourne

The annual Rotary Tree of Light will give people the chance to make dedications to loved ones.

The Christmas tree will still be outside the newly-refurbished Congress Theatre.

The official light switch on will take place on December 8 at 4pm outside The Towner Art Gallery.

This is the 21th year that the Rotary Clubs in Eastbourne have come together to organise a special tree giving the community an opportunity to remember a loved one at Christmas time.

The project also raises funds for local charities and gives people an opportunity to come together in a positive environment with music and poems.

There will be music from Marcus Plant ensemble as people arrive for the dedication event and then the Rattonians will perform followed by the Salvation Army band.

The project has raised more than £100,000 over the years and supported many worthy charities including St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Children With Cancer, The Samaritans, CRUSE bereavement charity and Cancer Research UK.

Local businesses have continued to support this project by contributing to the cost over the years and many visitors have come to the dedication service to tie their white ribbons. Dedications can be made on the day by completing a form or online through the website at www.eastbournetreeoflight.co.uk or on the Eastbourne Tree of Light Facebook page.

Melanie Adams added, “It doesn’t take long to remember someone you miss this Christmas, so make your dedication which will go on the website and in the Book of Remembrance at Eastbourne Library.”

The companies sponsoring this year’s event are Brewers, The Rattonians, Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway, PJ Skips, Pomodoro Mozzarella, Stephen Rimmer, The Lansdowne Hotel, Town Property, Life Media Group, Lawson Lewis Blakers, Hastings Direct, Chatfields Lotus Labels, Complete health, Gradient Consultants, WSI, The Eastbourne Herald, The Langham Hotel, Signtex, WLS, Lodestone Financial Planning Ltd, The Beacon, Carrot Events, LMDB Accountants, Citrus Conveyancing.