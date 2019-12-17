Major fast food chain plans to move into vacant Eastbourne shop

A set of new plans have revealed where a major fast food chain could be opening in Eastbourne.

Taco Bell submitted proposals last week (December 10) to move into the vacant ex-Post Office shop in Terminus Road.

This is what the fast food restaurant could look like if the plans go ahead

This comes after a recent job advert posted online by Taco Bell in search of a restaurant general manager, for their Eastbourne branch, in October.

Taco Bell has almost 7,000 restaurants in the US and more than 400 in the rest of the world, with 2,000 more set to open in the next 10 years.

