Mad Hatter's tea party at Bernhard Baron Cottage Homes in Polegate SUS-221101-140908001

Mad Hatter’s tea party marks care home residents coming together once more

Residents at the Bernhard Baron Cottage Homes in Polegate enjoyed a Mad Hatter’s tea party to mark the whole care home coming back together after a year and a half.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:45 pm

The special celebration was held to mark the residents of the cottages and the main building coming together again after not being able to mix for 18 months during the pandemic.

When restrictions eased the home threw a party with a glass of bucks fizz on arrival, dressing up, poems, a quiz, games and afternoon tea with the themed Alice in Wonderland centrepiece cake made by the care home’s catering team.

Bernhard Baron Cottage Homes’ Manager Jan Andrews said: “It was wonderful to see so many friends coming back together again.”

