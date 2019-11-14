Love an Instagrammable photo shoot? A selfie room with a roll top bath ball pit is coming to Eastbourne

Selfie rooms offer fun, arty backdrops for visitors to take quirky images to upload onto social media – and there is one coming to Eastbourne for a month before Christmas.

Sovereign Harbour will play host to selfie rooms which contain scenes like a grass walled room with floral props and a roll top bath ball pit, plus other themed backdrops where people can pose for pictures.

The selfie rooms will be at The Waterfront from November 22 through to December 22 and there will be eight hour-long sessions every day to book.

It will be open 11am until 7pm Thursday to Sunday with the opportunity to hire the venue for private photo shoots and parties.

Sharon and Jenny, who also own Inner Beauty at the harbour, are the founders and are excited for the launch.

They said, “On walking in people will be met with an abundance of creative Instagrammable scenes including a graffiti wall and a flower power area plus three themed rooms all under one roof – it is a fantastic activity for mothers who wish to capture moments with their babies, teenagers who strive to get creative selfies and adults who are after a fun activity to do with friends and family.”

On December 13 in conjunction with Sovereign Shines festivities at The Waterfront, which will run from 4pm to 8pm and include local school choir performances, real reindeer and a Christmas market, the selfie rooms will be offering a special price entrance fee.

Admission price is £8.50 per person but children under four go free. Tickets are now on sale on Eventbrite click here