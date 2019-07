Local charities and community groups can apply for funding of up to £20,000 from a pot worth more than £3 million that has been raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

A wide range of community organisations, from registered charities, to community groups and social enterprises, can apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000. Applications are open from July 31 for two weeks, until August 14. Visit www.postcodetrust.org.uk