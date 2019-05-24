Looking to boost your career prospects and build confidence? This Eastbourne group could be perfect

Eastbourne Speakers Club is offering people the chance to join its group and learn to speak more confidently.

Tom Gray, from the local group, said there is an open evening on June 6 for prospective members.

Tom explained excellent communication skills are increasingly important both in business and in our everyday lives.

He said, “At Eastbourne Speakers, we aim to help individuals to develop and enhance those skills in a supportive and friendly environment.

“Our open evening provides an opportunity to see at first hand what we have to offer and to have a great night out.

“Some of our members will deliver prepared speeches and we will also run an impromptu speaking session where willing volunteers are invited to speak for around two minutes on a topic they had no prior warning of. This is purely voluntary.”

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd will also attend.

Admission is free and includes cakes, soft drinks and other refreshments.

Tom added, “We hope to see you at our open evening for a fun and exciting event.”

Doors opens at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start at the Lansdowne Hotel, King Edward’s Parade, Eastbourne.

For more information on the club visit www. eastbournespeakersclub.co.uk. Alternatively, call club president Fern Lulham on 07595 582790.