Looking for days out near Eastbourne? There are discounts to be had in new tourist guide by Wealden District Council

Wealden District Council’s latest tourist guide We do the Best Attractions 2019, is now in circulation and features more than 80 attractions.

The guide includes information on available walking and cycling routes, along with details of nine golf courses, and 15 vineyards.

There are 16 special offers to take advantage of on presentation of the coupons printed within the guide.

Some of the offers available for 2019/20 include: 2 for 1, discounts off entrance tickets, produce and wine sales.

The guide is distributed to hotels, bed and breakfast accommodation, tourist destinations, libraries, farm shops and garden centres, plus tourist information centres nationally.

Wealden is one of the most rural areas in England. More than two-thirds is recognised as being of national landscape quality, boasting the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the South Downs National Park.

Plus the area has links to famous historical British cultural influencers, including Arthur Conan Doyle, Shakespeare, Kipling, and CS Lewis.

This year’s guide was officially launched at the world renowned Observatory Science Centre in Herstmonceux, home of the Royal Greenwich Observatory, with a number of attraction representatives from the Wealden District.

The Observatory Science Centre is a major attraction with hands-on science and discovery among the domes and telescopes of a world famous astronomical observatory. It also offers exhibitions, lectures and educational programmes and provide a unique facility for the public, schools, colleges and astronomical societies.

Download your free copy here