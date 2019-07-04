Looking for children’s activities? Kids’ Party Nights at Eastbourne Bandstand are on throughout the school summer holidays

Kids will be taking charge of Tuesdays at the Bandstand this summer as the weekly Kids’ Disco Party Nights return in July and August turning the seafront venue into an open air mini-disco.

Young music fans can hit the dance floor from Tuesday July 23 and enjoy all the latest chart hits together with some family favourites. Mums and dads are welcome too and they can join the party or simply watch from the side-lines and relax with a drink at the bar.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “When school’s out for the summer, our popular Kids Disco Nights bring a real party atmosphere to the Bandstand. They offer an opportunity for youngsters, and mums and dads too, to enjoy a great evening out and we hope will also encourage them to make a return visit to the Bandstand to watch one of our many superb musical concerts.”

Leo the Lifeguard will be joining in the fun each week, taking part in some dance-offs, leading the Bandstand conga and getting everyone involved in the crowd-pleasing party dance routines. There’s also free face painting each week and sweet treats on sale with a pint of popcorn on sale for 50p a glass.

Kids’ Disco Party Nights run every Tuesday from July 23, 7.30pm – 8.30pm (doors open 7pm). Tickets in advance cost £4 per adult and £5 per child. To book visit www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk.