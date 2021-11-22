Local MP visits primary school to mark Parliament Week

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle, joined pupils at Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School to answer questions and attend a debate last Friday (November 19).

Mr Merriman spoke to Year 5 and 6 pupils about his job as MP for the Bexhill and Battle constituency as part of the visit.

The MP also listened to a debate arranged by the school on the subject of ‘Democracy is better than dictatorship’.

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle, joined pupils at Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School to answer questions and attend a debate last Friday (November 19). SUS-211122-161447001

The visit was arranged to mark the end of UK Parliament Week, an education scheme to increase young people’s understanding of politics.

Mr Merriman said, “I am so pleased that Pevensey and Westham school took part in UK Parliament Week this year.

“It is so important that they understand how they can make a difference. They had some really great questions for me and it was clear that the work they have been doing on debating skills had a positive impact on how they listened to arguments, agreed or challenged them, and then made up their own mind.

“I congratulate all the pupils who took part in the debate, had their opinions heard and listened so respectfully to others views. They were a real credit to the school.”

The meeting with Mr Merriman was arranged by deputy headteacher and Year 5 teacher Kelly Kerr.

She said, “Pupils thoroughly enjoyed the visit. They were able to build upon their learning about parliament, debating and the role of an MP.

“A large number of pupils felt inspired by the visit and have since spoken about their new interest in politics and becoming an MP.