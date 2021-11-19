Local charity for troubled young men cleans Eastbourne beaches

An Eastbourne charity which offers mentorship and guidance to young men has carried out a beach clean.

A Band of Brothers cleaned up four of the town’s beaches on November 13 for its ‘community day’.

Steve Wallis, who organised the event, said, “It was a very productive morning with several sacks of litter picked, a dumped door, scrap metal and a car wheel axle all removed.

“The beaches around Holywell are in a beautiful setting, so it was great to get struck in and help maintain this special area.”

A Band of Brothers was set up in 2006 aiming to tackle the issue of male societal disengagement.

It does this by providing mentorship programmes where the men can seek advice and learn from older men, often those who have also experienced difficulty in their own lives,

The group also arranges ‘Quest for Community’ weekends that it hopes will act as a ‘rite of passage’ into adulthood for the young men. T

he weekends offer a ‘powerful training that develops mentoring skills, emotional intelligence and enhances authenticity and confidence’. according to a spokesperson for the charity.

The spokesperson said, “Today’s boys and young men face an increasing struggle trying to grow and mature into adulthood

“Ninety-five per cent of the UK prison population is male and over 80 per cent of homeless people in the UK are men.

“Tragically, men currently commit suicide at a rate of 13 per day in the UK, a figure that’s three times higher than it is for women.”

The Charity regards the problem of disaffected young men as an “oversight of our culture to address fundamental male issues.