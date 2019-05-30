Live music, beer tent, fairground rides and a bouncy castle at Music in the Park event in Eastbourne

Music in the Park will take place at the Huggetts Lane Recreation Ground in Willingdon this weekend.

The annual event will be held on Sunday (June 2) from 11.30am to 5.30pm.

There will be live music throughout the day with performances from Con Brio, The New Howlin Blues, Georgies, Justine, Back beat, Nina Hewlett, Mary Grace and Jazz Groove Collection.

There will be fun for all the family at the event including a bouncy castle, fairground rides, a dog show, a beer and cider tent, burgers and hot dogs.

Entry is free.